Merk Investments LLC Has $5 Million Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Merk Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,506 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.9% of Merk Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Merk Investments LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,513,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 920,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 239,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OUNZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 534,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,489. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.