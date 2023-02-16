Metawar Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $154.57 million and $16.94 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00420816 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.03 or 0.27875586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0007356 USD and is down -15.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.