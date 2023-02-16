Meter Governance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $735,557.27 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00015129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $60.92 million and $735,557.27 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004164 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,885,931 coins and its circulating supply is 16,915,688 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,879,921 with 16,910,824 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.65829522 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $583,232.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.