MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 31.5% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $179.77 million and $29.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $40.41 or 0.00165131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 39.80159224 USD and is up 13.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $22,995,820.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

