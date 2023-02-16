Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Up 6.8%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. 78,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 138,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOGO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mogo from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital set a C$2.50 price objective on Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Mogo Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$83.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.11.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

