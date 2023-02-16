Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MONY. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 240 ($2.91).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 235.40 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 244.11 ($2.96). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.30.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

