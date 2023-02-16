Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,926 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises 2.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Monster Beverage worth $136,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,334,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 593,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.03. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $105.23.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

