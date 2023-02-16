Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 245,006,035 shares traded.

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.