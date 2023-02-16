Mount Capital Ltd Buys 37,680 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Mount Capital Ltd increased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up 10.0% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mount Capital Ltd owned about 0.96% of Nomad Foods worth $23,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $198,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $26.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

