Mount Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Mount Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Eastern Bankshares comprises about 1.0% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 982,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Compass Point reduced their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 138,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,913. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

