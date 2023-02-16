Mount Capital Ltd Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 53,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Valaris accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth approximately $93,108,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 137.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after buying an additional 783,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 1,379.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at $19,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 359.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 439,106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of Valaris stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.89. 102,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

