Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Ruben Caballero Acquires 18,200 Shares

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) Director Ruben Caballero bought 18,200 shares of Movano stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Movano Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MOVE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 37,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,291. Movano Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.
