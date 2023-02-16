Multichain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $187.06 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Multichain has a total market cap of $187.06 million and $4.48 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.19 or 0.00042687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

