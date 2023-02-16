N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.89

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.89 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 37.80 ($0.46). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 36.60 ($0.44), with a volume of 298,961 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

N Brown Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £166.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

Insider Transactions at N Brown Group

About N Brown Group

In other N Brown Group news, insider David Alliance of Manchester purchased 100,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,416.61). In other N Brown Group news, insider David Alliance of Manchester purchased 100,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,416.61). Also, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 355,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £149,100 ($180,990.53). Insiders purchased a total of 3,990,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,030,000 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.