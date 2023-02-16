N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.89

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.89 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 37.80 ($0.46). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 36.60 ($0.44), with a volume of 298,961 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
N Brown Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £166.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.
Insider Transactions at N Brown Group
About N Brown Group
N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.