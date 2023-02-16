Nano Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $123.44 million and $5.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,977.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00413225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00652581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00539445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00171946 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

