National Bank Financial Increases EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$75.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQGPF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $50.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. EQB has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $61.70.

About EQB

EQB, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.