National Bankshares Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.25

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Capstone Copper from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.31.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE CS opened at C$5.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.22. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31.

Insider Activity

Capstone Copper Company Profile

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,236,027.20.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.