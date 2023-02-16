National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,190 shares of company stock worth $2,262,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

National Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after buying an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,111,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,423,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3,612.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

