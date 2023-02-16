Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 796.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $28.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

