Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 796.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $28.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.
About Naturgy Energy Group
