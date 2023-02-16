Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, William Blair lowered Nautilus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.67.

Nautilus stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

