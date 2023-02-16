Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, William Blair lowered Nautilus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.67.
Nautilus Price Performance
Nautilus stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.55.
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
