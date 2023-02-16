Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,711 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.22% of Netflix worth $233,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.04. 1,538,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $402.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

