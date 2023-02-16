New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. 717,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,647,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.47.

The stock has a market cap of $649.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

