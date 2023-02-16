Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

NEM stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

