Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $959.05

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 959.05 ($11.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,048 ($12.72). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($12.33), with a volume of 70,818 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($17.60) target price for the company.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,020.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 959.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17. The company has a market capitalization of £999.02 million and a PE ratio of -13.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Dyson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($12.75), for a total value of £3,150,000 ($3,823,743.63).

(Get Rating)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.