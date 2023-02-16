Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.17 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 240.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Price Performance

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $180.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $157.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 141.89% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

