Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.65. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 4,419,176 shares changing hands.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.