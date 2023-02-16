Norwest Energy NL (ASX:NWE) Insider Bruce Clement Sells 33,221,428 Shares

Norwest Energy NL (ASX:NWE – Get Rating) insider Bruce Clement sold 33,221,428 shares of Norwest Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$2,225,835.68 ($1,545,719.22).
Norwest Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41.
Norwest Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
Receive News & Ratings for Norwest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.