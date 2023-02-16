Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 4.2 %

NUS stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.47. 1,096,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,012. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,906,000 after purchasing an additional 305,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.