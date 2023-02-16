Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 236,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

