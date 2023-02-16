NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $344.77 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $344.77 million and $87,720.08 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for $52.28 or 0.00216080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,196.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 53.24422563 USD and is up 9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $88,872.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

