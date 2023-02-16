Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Cap of $201.42 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Ontology has a market cap of $201.42 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,655.56 or 0.06863948 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00027471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00056154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00024978 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.