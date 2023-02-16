Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 40%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 40% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,724,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 513,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$776,715.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

