OpenBlox Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $808,313.63 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

