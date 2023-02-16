Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 316,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Cigna stock opened at $297.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.16 and its 200 day moving average is $304.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

