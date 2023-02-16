Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.92 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $76.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

