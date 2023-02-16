Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,310 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $106.65 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

