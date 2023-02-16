Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 26,131 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 222.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $173.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of -359.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

