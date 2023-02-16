Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after acquiring an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $459.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $384.84 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

