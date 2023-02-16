Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,250 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $472.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

