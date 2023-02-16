Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Linde by 1,351.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,309,000 after purchasing an additional 499,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $325.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

