Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $174.60 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.97.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

