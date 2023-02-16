OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $2.47 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Trip.com Group makes up 2.1% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 284,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.