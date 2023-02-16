OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $4.54 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 3.8% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,650. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.18. 94,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,693. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

