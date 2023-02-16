Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Buys £149.41 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown acquired 67 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £149.41 ($181.37).

Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Clive Brown acquired 54 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($183.54).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Clive Brown acquired 62 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($180.63).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.54. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 213.50 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 577 ($7.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($4.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

