Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.