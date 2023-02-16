Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.86 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $120.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

