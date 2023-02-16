Pacific Sun Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.5% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,778,000 after buying an additional 780,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 401,697 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $10,302,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 239.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 214,756 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

