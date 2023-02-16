Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.88-$0.94 EPS.

Paramount Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 274,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.