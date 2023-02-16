Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 84,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 144,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PASG. BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
Passage Bio Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $71.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio
Passage Bio Company Profile
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Passage Bio (PASG)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.