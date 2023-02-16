PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Buys 7,000 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $127,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,326,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,714.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Sang Young Lee bought 12,600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,840.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 29,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $268.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 251.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

